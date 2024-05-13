Can you name every member of England’s squad for Euro 2020?

England suffered penalty heartbreak at Euro 2020 – but can you name the squad that took the Three Lions to the final of the European Championship for the first time?

Playing all but one of their matches at Wembley, Gareth Southgate’s men made steady progress through the tournament and ignited their campaign with a win over Germany in the last 16.

Ukraine and Denmark were beaten afterwards, setting up a final against Italy which ended 1-1. Sadly, three England stars missed their spot-kicks and football went to Rome.

We’d like you to name every player Southgate selected for the finals and you’ve got 15 minutes to do so. We’ve given you the position of each player as your clue.

As one goalkeeper was replaced mid-tournament due to injury, both him and his replacement are marked by an asterisk.

