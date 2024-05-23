Can you name every member of England’s squad for Euro 96?

England thrilled the nation at Euro 96, reaching the semi-finals on home soil before losing on penalties to Germany – but can you remember the squad Terry Venables selected for the tournament?

Not widely favoured going into the finals, England got off to a stuttering start against Switzerland before famous wins over Scotland and the Netherlands saw them top Group A.

Spain were seen off in a nail-biting quarter-final before eventual winners Germany broke the hearts of Venables’ men at a crestfallen Wembley.

We’d like you to name the 22-man squad England took to Euro 96 and you’ve got 15 minutes to do so. The only clue we’ve given you is the position of every player.

