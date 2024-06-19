Can you name every member of Germany’s Euro 96-winning squad?

Germany won Euro 96 with a squad packed full of big names, but how well do you remember that team?

Managed by Berti Vogts, Germany beat Croatia, hosts England and the Czech Republic in the knockout rounds to lift their third European Championship trophy.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to name all 23 players, with their position as your clue. They’re listed in order of their squad number. Our score to beat on this one is a meagre 14/23.

