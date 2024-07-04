Can you name every member of Greece’s Euro 2004-winning squad?

Greece won Euro 2004 in one of the biggest underdog triumphs in the history of sport – but how many of their victorious squad members can you name?

Rank outsiders before the tournament began, Greece beat hosts Portugal in the opening game before muddling through group matches against Spain and Russia.

Coached by Otto Rehhagel, the Greek side were the most well-coached in the tournament and recorded stunning successes against France, the Czech Republic and Portugal in the final to lift the trophy.

We’ve given you 15 minutes and the position of each squad member in order of their shirt number. Only a footballing anorak will score any near full marks here.

