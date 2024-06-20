Can you name every member of Italy’s Euro 2020-winning squad?

Italy won their second European Championship during the 2020 finals – but can you name the 26-man squad that wrote themselves into Azzurri folklore?

Led by Roberto Mancini, Italy won all their group games before seeing off Austria, Belgium and Spain to reach the Wembley final.

The showpiece match against England was tight and tense, with Mancini’s men only triumphing on penalties after a 1-1 draw; football was coming Rome.

We’d like you to name every member of Italy’s squad during their successful summer, listed by squad number and with the position of each player named as a clue. You have 15 minutes.

