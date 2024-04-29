Can you name every member of Man Utd’s 2007-08 Double-winning squad?

Manchester United won both the Premier League and Champions League in 2007-08, but can you name every player they used that season?

Under the leadership of Sir Alex Ferguson, United saw off Chelsea in a tight title race, before beating the same opponents on penalties in the Champions League final in Moscow.

Plenty of legendary players were used that season, but we’d like you to name all 30 that saw game-time in all competitions – including both domestic cup competitions.

You’ve got 15 minutes and the only clue we’ve given you is the number of appearances each player made. The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 26/30.

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, who not try name Ferguson’s 30 most-used players at Manchester United?

