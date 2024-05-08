Can you name every member of Arsenal’s 2001-02 Double-winning squad?

In 2001-02, Arsenal won their second Double in five years as the Arsene Wenger revolution truly kicked into gear.

After finishing runner-up to Manchester United in the three previous seasons, and losing the FA Cup final to Liverpool in 2001, Wenger and Arsenal were determined to end their string of near misses.

But the 2001-02 started slowly; the Gunners suffered home defeats to Leeds, Charlton and Newcastle before Christmas and found themselves as low as fifth in mid-winter.

Things changed at the start of 2002 though; Arsenal kicked into gear and wouldn’t suffer defeat in the league for the rest of the campaign.

Victories at Anfield and St James’ Park were crucial against fellow title rivals, and Arsenal clinched the title with a famous victory at Old Trafford in May 2002.

As well as blitzing their way to Premier League success, Arsenal progressed through the various rounds of the FA Cup to set up a showpiece final against Chelsea at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium.

Despite the match being a fairly forgettable one, two second-half strikes were enough to win the trophy for Wenger’s men and crown their second double in just four years.

We’re challenging you to name all 33 players who appeared for Arsenal in all competitions that season, with only the number of appearances they made given as a clue. You’ve got 15 minutes to do so.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 27/33. If it gives you the taste for more, try our challenge to name every player to appear for Arsenal in the Invincibles season.

