Can you name every member of England’s 2006 World Cup squad?

Everyone remembers when England were beaten on penalties by Portugal in the quarter-finals of the 2006 World Cup in Germany – but can you remember their 23-man squad from the tournament?

Sven Goran Eriksson’s side were one of the favourites before the tournament began, but a string of unconvincing victories over the likes of Paraguay, Trinidad & Tobago and Ecuador hardly set the pulses racing.

In the end, it was a familiar disappointing end for England who would have to wait until Russia 2018 before making their mark on an international tournament.

We’d like you to name the 23-man squad Sven named for the trip to Germany and you’ve got 15 minutes to do so. We’ve given you the position of each player as a clue and placed them in order of squad position, because we’re nice like that.

