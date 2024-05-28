Can you name every member of England’s squad for Euro 2004?

England suffered more penalty heartbreak at Euro 2004 – but how many members of their 23-man squad from that tournament can you remember?

The Three Lions were knocked out of the quarter-finals by hosts Portugal after a 2-2 draw in Lisbon.

We’re giving you 10 minutes to name all 23 members of the squad. We’ve given you each player’s position as a clue, while they’re also ordered by squad number.

