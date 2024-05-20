Can you name every member of England’s squad for Euro 2012?

Having been appointed as Fabio Capello’s successor as England manager at short notice, Roy Hodgson didn’t have long to think about his 23-man squad for Euro 2012 in Ukraine and Poland.

The Three Lions made it out of a tough group with France, Sweden and co-hosts Ukraine but went out at the quarter-final stage after losing on penalties to Italy.

You probably remember Andrea Pirlo’s iconic Panenka penalty, but how well do you remember the rest of England’s campaign?

With England wrapping up their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, we’re asking you to name every member of Hodgson’s 23-man squad from 2012, with only their position as your clue. The score from our office to beat is 18/23.

