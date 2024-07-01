Can you name every member of France’s 2018 World Cup squad?

Didier Deschamps has been blessed with a ludicrously talented generation of French players – but can you remember the 23 players who made the cut for their World Cup victory in 2018?

France entered the tournament as one of the favourites and looking to avenge their defeat in the Euro 2016 final against Portugal.

And, after stuttering through the group stages, only scoring three times against Australia, Peru and Denmark, Deschamps’ side marched through the knockout stages after finally igniting.

Their 4-3 win over Argentina in the last 16 was one of the most memorable matches in World Cup history and they swept aside Uruguay and Belgium to reach the final.

Les Bleus memorably triumphed in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium with a 4-2 victory over Croatia to lift the famous trophy for the second time.

And four years later, despite a host of injuries to key players, France have swept to another World Cup final and will hope to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to retain the trophy.

The chances are you’ll remember most of those superstars from Russia 2018, but what about those on the fringes?

You’ve got 15 minutes to name all 23 players. We’ve given you their position as your hint, and they’re ordered by their squad number. The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 18/23.

If this puts you in the mood for another French-related challenge, why not try and name the top 20 French scorers in Premier League history?

