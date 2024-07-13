Can you name every member of Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning squad?

Germany became the first European team to win a World Cup in the Americas when they won the 2014 tournament in Brazil – but can you remember their squad?

After winning a tough group that included Portugal, Ghana and the United States, Joachim Low’s talented team needed extra-time to edge past Algeria in the last 16.

France were seen off in the quarters, before *that* 7-1 victory over Brazil shook the footballing world to its foundations in the semi-final.

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, were a much tougher proposition in the final but a stunning extra-time winner saw Germany win their fourth World Cup trophy.

You’ve got 10 minutes to name all 23 players, who are listed by position. The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 17/23.

