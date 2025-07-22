Liverpool famously won three trophies in 2000-01 – but can you name every player who turned out for the Reds that season?

Gérard Houllier’s side won the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup that season, also finishing third in the Premier League to secure Champions League qualification.

Houllier used 28 different players in total across the campaign, and your challenge is to name as many of them as possible.

If this gives you the taste for more, how about trying to name every Liverpool manager of the post-war era?

