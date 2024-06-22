Can you name every member of Portugal’s Euro 2016-winning squad?

Portugal were the surprise winners of the European Championship back in 2016 – but can you name the 23-man squad that led them to glory that summer?

Managed by Fernando Santos, Portugal infamously progressed from their group despite drawing all three matches before knocking out Croatia, Poland and Wales en route to the final.

After taking hosts France to extra-time, an extra-time winner from a previously unheralded striker won Portugal their first international trophy.

We’re asking you to name the 23-man squad from Portugal’s summer of success and you have 15 minutes to do so. All players are listed by squad number with their position given.

