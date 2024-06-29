Can you name every member of Spain’s Euro 2008-winning squad?

Spain won their first international trophy in 44 years at Euro 2008 – but can you name the 23-man squad that broke the barren Spanish run?

Coming into the finals at Austria and Switzerland, Spain had a talented squad but came with a reputation for underachievement that meant Luis Aragones’ side were not the favourites.

But three wins from three in Group D set them up nicely and winning against Italy in the quarter-finals had a nation dreaming of that elusive silverware.

Russia were beaten with class in the semis, before a single goal was enough to seal a 1-0 victory against Germany in Vienna and make history.

We’d like you to name every member of Aragones’ squad in 15 minutes, with the position of each player as your sole clue.

