Can you name every member of Spain’s Euro 2012 squad?

Spain retained the European Championship trophy in 2012 – but can you name every member of their 23-man squad that year?

Having won both Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup, Spain travelled to Poland and Ukraine as hot favourites to win their third successive international tournament.

But they didn’t have things easy; Italy held them to a draw in their opening game, while Croatia were only narrowly beaten 1-0 to progress from the groups.

Narrow triumphs over France and Portugal followed, before Vicente Del Bosque’s side put on an exhibition in the final and thrashed the Italians 4-0 to lift the trophy.

We’d like you to name every member of Del Bosque’s squad in 15 minutes, with the position of each player as your sole clue.

Once you’ve completed this quiz, you might want to try our challenge of naming the most capped player for these 25 European nations?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every city to host a European Championship match since 1996?