Can you name every Newcastle United manager in the Premier League era?

Newcastle United have chopped and changed managers on a regular basis during the Premier League era – but how many of the men to take charge of a game since 1992 can you name?

Newcastle have had more than their fair share of ups and downs in the Premier League era, finishing in the top four on five occasions but also suffering two relegations to the Championship.

They’ve also had mixed success with managers over the last 30 years and made their latest managerial change in November 2021.

“It feels fantastic to be head coach of Newcastle, I’m absolutely honoured and privileged,” Newcastle’s current manager, pictured above, said after taking over.

We’ve given you 10 minutes to name all of their managers in the Premer League era and have listed the year(s) each manager was in charge as a clue. We’ve also referenced caretakers, interim and acting managers to make it extra tough.

If this has got you in the mood for another challenge, why not try naming every player to score 10+ Premier League goals for Newcastle?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

In the meantime, good luck with this quiz, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Newcastle’s top goalscorer from every Premier League season?