Can you name every Norwegian to score 5+ goals in the Premier League?

Twenty-five players from Norway have scored five or more goals in the Premier League since the competition’s inception in 1992 – but how many of them can you remember?

Norway isn’t one of Europe’s most renowned footballing nations but the Scandinavians enjoyed a golden era during the 1990s.

They qualified for the World Cup in 1994 and 1998, beating Brazil to progress to the last 16 in the latter, and also beat Spain at Euro 2000 despite their group stage exit.

Having a Norwegian was a must-have accessory during the first decade of the Premier League and, despite their struggles in the 21st century, Norway have produced some world-class footballers in the past couple of years.

And two men from Norway, a midfield playmaker and a certain prolific striker, are two of the best players currently in the Premier League – meaning there’s no better time for this quiz.

There are 44 Norwegians to have scored at least once, but we thought we’d give you at least half a chance to get a good score.

We’ve given you 15 minutes, plus the clubs each player scored for and the total number of goals, but it’s still extremely difficult. An asterisk denotes a player still active in the Premier League and the score to beat from the Planet Football office is 14/25.

