A new rivalry for the ages or a flash in the pan? Arsenal and Manchester City are the two current dominant sides in English football, but can you name every player to have turned out for both?

Mikel Arteta was famously at City as Pep’s assistant for several seasons before he took charge at Arsenal, and he’s not the only one to be involved with both teams. Plenty of players have made the switch from City to Arsenal and vice versa.

Can you name them all? There are 13 to get.

Doubt it. Give it a crack, though. You’ve got 10 minutes to get them all and your clue is the years in which they represented each club.

If you’re after another tricky challenge after this one, why not have a go at naming Arsenal’s 25 most expensive sales in history?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck

