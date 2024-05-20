Can you name every player to get 10+ Premier League assists in 2023-24?

The 2023-24 Premier League season has been one of the most entertaining in history – but can you name every player to reach double-figures for assists in the competition?

We’ve given you 10 minutes to complete the task with the number of goals each player created and the club they played for as your only clues.

