Can you name every player to get 20+ Premier League assists for Chelsea?

Chelsea have had plenty of incredible creative footballers in their side over the past 30 years – but can you name every player to get 20 or more Premier League assists for them?

Twenty-one players in total have at least 20 Premier League assists for Chelsea, ranging from club legends to those who might just have slipped your memory.

We’ve organised them from most assists to least and listed the number of times they set their team-mates up. The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 17/21.

If this gives you a taste for another quiz, why not try naming Chelsea’s top 35 Premier League appearance makers?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every French player to appear for Chelsea in the Premier League?