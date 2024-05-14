Can you name every player to get 20+ Premier League assists for Man City?

Manchester City have had plenty of incredible creative footballers in their side in recent years – but can you name every player to get 20 or more Premier League assists for them?

Seventeen players in total have at least 20 Premier League assists for City, ranging from club legends to those who might just have slipped your memory.

We’ve organised them from most assists to least and listed the number of times they set their team-mates up. And an asterisk denotes a player who is still playing for City. But that’s all the help you’ll get.

If that gives you the taste for more try naming every player with 15 or more Premier League goals for Manchester City.

