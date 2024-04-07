Can you name every player Ange Postecoglou has used at Tottenham?

Ange Postecoglou has used 31 players since taking over as Tottenham manager, but can you name them all?

Postecoglou was appointed in June 2023, following a disastrous season that saw Spurs fail to qualify for any form of European football for the first time since 2008-09.

The well-travelled Australian has injected new life into Spurs during his first season in English football, implementing an exciting style of play and finishing fifth in the Premier League.

We’d like you to name every player Postecoglou has used at Tottenham and we’ve given you the number of appearances each of them has made. You’ve got 15 minutes and the score to beat from the Planet Football office is 24/31.

