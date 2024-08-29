Can you name every player Arsenal have signed from La Liga?

Arsenal have often raided La Liga for new players – but can you name every player they have signed from the Spanish top flight since 1992?

There have been 19 players who’ve swapped Spain for north London, some of whom have been huge stars signed for mega-money and are now regarded as club legends.

Some of the club’s La Liga recruits are not so well regarded, however, either because of issues with the fans or because they were never quite up to the standards expected at Arsenal in the first place.

We’re giving you 15 minutes to try and name them all. You’ve got just the year each player was signed and the club they signed from as a clue, so we’d be very impressed if anybody scored top marks.

