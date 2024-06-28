Can you name every player Arsene Wenger used in his last season at Arsenal?

The 2017-18 campaign saw Arsene Wenger manage Arsenal for the final time – but can you name every player the legendary Gunners boss called upon in the Premier League that season?

Wenger brought down the curtain on 22 years at Arsenal, stepping down as manager at the end of the season. Throughout his Arsenal career, the Frenchman took charge of 1,235 matches in total.

The Gunners ended the 2017-18 campaign in sixth, which was ultimately a disappointing season. They did get their hands on some silverware though as they won the Community Shield at the start of the year.

In total, 30 different players appeared for Arsenal in the Premier League, and we’ve given you 15 minutes to name them all, with only the number of appearances each player made provided as a clue.

