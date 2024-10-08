Can you name every player Barcelona have sold to the Premier League?

Premier League clubs have a mixed record when signing players from Barcelona – but can you name all 47 players the Catalan club have sold to the English top flight since 1992?

Recent years have seen several high-profile Barcelona players make the switch to Premier League clubs, some for massive fees.

You’ve got 15 minutes to try and get them all and our score to beat from the Planet Football office is 39/47.

We’ll be seriously impressed if you can get full marks on this one, even with the clues of the year and the buying club to help you out.

If you’re after another challenge after that, why not have a go at naming the top La Liga goalscorer for every season since 1990.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 24 players Barcelona have signed from the Premier League?

