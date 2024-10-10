Can you name every player Bayern Munich have sold to the Premier League?

Premier League clubs have regularly bought players from Bayern Munich – but can you name all 21 players they have sold to the English top flight since 1992?

Recent years have seen several high-profile Bayern players make the switch to Premier League clubs, some for massive fees.

You’ve got 15 minutes to try and get them all and our score to beat from the Planet Football office is 17/21.

If this puts you in the mood for another test, why not have a go at naming every player Bayern have signed from the Premier League?

