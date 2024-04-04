Can you name every player to play for Chelsea and Man Utd in the PL?

Chelsea and Manchester United are two of the most successful sides in Premier League history – but relatively few players have played for both clubs in the competition.

Despite the status of both clubs and their willingness to splash the cash in the transfer market, crossover between the pair is rarer than you might expect and few of that select club have thrived at both clubs.

Can you name them all? There are nine to get and you’ve got five minutes to get them. Your clue is the years in which they represented each club.

If this quiz gets you in the mood for another, then why not have a go at naming every club to win the English league title?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to have scored 50+ Premier League goals?