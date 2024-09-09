Can you name every player capped by England under Steve McClaren?

Steve McClaren capped 46 different players during his time as England manager – but how many of them can you name?

McClaren replaced Sven Goran Eriksson after England had underwhelmed in reaching the quarter-finals of the 2006 World Cup.

But few expected the situation to deteriorate even more; early setbacks against Macedonia and Croatia left England with an uphill struggle to qualify for the European Championship in Austria and Switzerland.

Things did begin to pick up; the Three Lions were in pole position to reach the finals until a devastating 2-1 defeat in Moscow to a revitalised Russia.

Even so, England went into their final qualifier knowing that even a draw against Croatia would be sufficient; they lost 3-2 and McClaren was sacked the following day.

It wasn’t a vintage England side, but many of McClaren’s players were thriving at club level for the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United at the time.

And we’d like to know if you could name every player capped during the McClaren era. There are 46 names to get and the score to beat from the Planet Football office is a healthy 42/46.

