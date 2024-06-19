Can you name every player capped for Scotland by Steve Clarke?

Steve Clarke has taken Scotland to two European Championship finals – but can you name every player he has picked for the Scotland team?

After taking over in 2019, Clarke guided the country to its first major tournament since 1998 at Euro 2020, although Scotland failed to progress from the group stages.

The former West Brom manager missed out on the 2022 World Cup, but Clarke’s Scotland stormed through qualification for Euro 2024 and engineered a new lease of hope in the Tartan Army.

Clarke was picked 62 players during his reign as Scotland manager and we’d like you to name as many as possible in 15 minutes.

If that’s given you a thirst for more, try our challenge to name the top 30 Scottish goalscorers in Premier League history.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 20 most capped players for Scotland?