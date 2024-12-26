Can you name every player to play for Chelsea and Fulham in the PL?

Chelsea and Fulham share west London together and several players have played for both clubs in the Premier League era.

Despite the rivalry between the clubs, crossover between the pair is more common than you might expect and some have thrived at both London sides.

Can you name them all? There are 18 to get and you’ve got 15 minutes to get them. Your clue is the years in which they represented each club.

If this gets you in the mood for another quiz, have a go at naming every current Premier League club’s top scorer in the competition.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 25 PL managers with the best points-per-game record?