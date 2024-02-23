Can you name every player Chelsea have signed under Todd Boehly?

Chelsea have signed a staggering 43 players since Todd Boehly completed his takeover of the club in May 2022 – but how many of them can you name?

Boehly has overhauled the playing squad at Stamford Bridge, spending over £1billion and largely concentrating on recruiting younger players.

While the jury remains out about the success of his plan – Chelsea finished 12th in 2022-23 and currently sit mid-table again this season – it cannot be denied that the American has put his hands in his pockets.

We’d like you to name every player Chelsea have signed under Boehly and we’ve listed both the year each one was signed and the transfer fee paid for their services.

