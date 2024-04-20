Can you name every player David Moyes used as Man Utd manager?

David Moyes endured an infamous spell as Manchester United manager – but can you name every player he used during his time at Old Trafford?

Moyes was United’s replacement for Sir Alex Ferguson in the summer of 2013, but few envisaged United slipping from the top of the Premier League to seventh by the time he was sacked in April 2014.

We’d like you to name all 28 Moyes used at United and we’ve given you 15 minutes to do so. The number of appearances each player made is your sole clue.

