Can you name every player Eddie Howe has used at Newcastle?

Eddie Howe has transformed Newcastle United from relegation battlers to European challengers, but can you name every player he’s used during his spell on Tyneside?

Howe was appointed in November 2021, with Newcastle winless and facing a season-long struggle to avoid slipping back into the Championship.

But the former Bournemouth manager worked magic to lead Newcastle to a mid-table finish before qualifying for the Champions League in May 2023.

Howe might have been backed by immense funds from Saudi Arabia, but he’s also worked wonders with existing players too and we’d like you to name every player he’s selected at Newcastle.

The score to beat from the office is 37/47.

Even for Newcastle fans, this quiz isn’t as easy as it sounds. So if you can do this, you can definitely name everyone who’s managed the Magpies since 1992.

