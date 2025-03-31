Can you name every player to play for Barcelona and Atletico Madrid since 2000?

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are two of the biggest clubs in La Liga – and a surprising number of players have represented both in the 21st century. The question is – can you name them all?

Some iconic players, such as the fella pictured above, have enjoyed great success with both Barca and Atleti. Others left less of a legacy.

How many do you know? There are 12 to get and you’ve got 10 minutes to get them. Your clue is the years in which they represented each club.

