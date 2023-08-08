Mexico has provided the Premier League with a couple of cult heroes down the years – but can you name every player from the Central American powerhouse to make an appearance in the competition?

There are 10 names to get and we’ve listed the clubs every player represented, as well as their number of Premier League appearances. An asterisk denotes a player that’s still active in the competition.

If this leaves you in the mood for another quiz, try and name every Champions League final goalscorer since 2000?

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Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top Premier League scorer for every nationality?