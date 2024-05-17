Can you name every player Jurgen Klopp has signed for Liverpool?

Jurgen Klopp made some excellent signings during his eight-and-a-half years as Liverpool manager – but can you name every player brought in since he took over at Anfield?

We’ve given you 15 minutes to try and have only listed the year each player was signed as a clue. But even a diehard Kopite might find this challenge pretty tough, so don’t beat yourself up if you don’t get full marks.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why not have a go at all our Liverpool quizzes on the Planet Football Games Hub?

If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Liverpool’s top 30 goalscorers in Premier League history?