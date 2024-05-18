Can you name every player Jurgen Klopp has used in the Premier League?

Jurgen Klopp has used 83 different players in the Premier League while in charge of Liverpool – but how many of them can you name?

There’s been quite a transformation since Klopp took over, going from a side dwindling in mid-table to European champions and Premier League winners – and with that has been quite some turnover of players.

But who have been his most entrusted lieutenants at Liverpool? And which players barely got a sniff?

We’ve given you 15 minutes to name all 83 players to have made a Premier League appearance for Liverpool under Klopp, and we’ve included how many appearances they’ve made under him to help you out.

We'll be extremely impressed if you can get some of the names lower down this list, but if this gives you the taste for more, try our challenge to name every player to score for Liverpool in the Champions League.

