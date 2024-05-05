Can you name every player Jurgen Klopp has used at Liverpool?

Jurgen Klopp has taken charge of more games at Liverpool than any other club, and in that time he’s called upon 111 different players – but can you name them all?

Klopp became manager of Liverpool in October 2015, with the club languishing in mid-table and miles behind the best clubs in the Premier League.

And, after a few trophyless seasons, the former Mainz and Borussia Dortmund boss has since established them as one the best sides in world football.

The German has won the Premier League, the Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups & the Club World Cup during Liverpool’s most successful era of the 21st century.

But can you name the 11 players that he’s used in all competitions? The list of every player Klopp has picked for Liverpool is a mix of household names, flop signings and promising youngsters, meaning it’ll be tricky to name them all.

We’ve given you 20 minutes to try to get them all anyway, with your only clue being the total number of appearances each player has made during Klopp’s time in charge.

