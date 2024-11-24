Can you name every player Liverpool have signed from Southampton in the PL era?

Liverpool have signed a total of eight players from Southampton during the Premier League era, but how many of them can you name?

The Saints have quite the reputation when it comes to developing youngsters and Liverpool in particular have poached plenty of their stars from over the years.

In total, Liverpool have paid £174million for Southampton players during the Premier League era and their second most expensive purchase came from St Mary’s.

To help you out in the quiz, we’ve given you the year of the transfer along with their reported price-tag too.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, why don’t you try and name every player to make one Premier League appearance for Liverpool?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player that’s scored a Champions League hat-trick for Liverpool?

