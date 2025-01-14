Can you name every player to play for Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in the PL?

Liverpool and Nottingham Forest share a rivalry that is synonymous with the 1970s and 1980s – but can you name every player to have turned out for both clubs in the Premier League era?

Forest’s absence from the top flight between 1999 and 2022 means there is a significant gap between the 90s cult heroes and present-day stars who make up the answers to this quiz.

The only clue we’re giving you is the years in which they represented each club, and only players who have represented both in the Premier League are eligible here. You have five minutes to name all six players.

If this quiz gets you in the mood for another challenge, then why not have a go at naming every club to win the English league title?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top 30 Irish goalscorers in Premier League history?