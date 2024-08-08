Can you name every player Louis van Gaal used as Man Utd manager?

Louis van Gaal was manager of Manchester United for two seasons between 2014 and 2016 – but can you name every player he used during his reign at Old Trafford?

Taking over from David Moyes, the Dutchman guided United back into the Champions League in 2014-15 before winning the FA Cup a year later.

Despite this, and blooding several young talents from the club’s academy, complaints over his style of play and inconsistent form in the Premier League meant his job was constantly under threat and Van Gaal was sacked in May 2016.

We’d like you to name all 53 players he used as United boss, ranging from world-class stars to forgotten youngsters who made a solitary appearance in the domestic cups.

You have 15 minutes and we’ve given you both the number of appearances each player made and their position to help you out.

If this puts you in the mood for more United-related trivia, then have a go at naming every player Sir Alex Ferguson used in his last Manchester United season?

