Can you name every player Man City used in their 2023-24 title-winning season?

Manchester City won their fourth successive Premier League title in 2023-24, but can you name every player they used to achieve this record-breaking success?

We’ve given you 15 minutes to name every player Pep Guardiola used en route to glory and we’ve also given you the number of games and goals racked up by each member of City’s squad as clues.

If this quiz gets you in the mood for another, then why not have a go at naming the top English goalscorer from every Premier League season?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every club to win the English league title?