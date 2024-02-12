Can you name every player Mauricio Pochettino has used at Chelsea?

Mauricio Pochettino has used 33 players since taking over as Chelsea manager, but can you name them all?

Pochettino was appointed in the summer of 2023 following a disastrous season where Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League.

While the former Argentina defender has struggled for consistency in the league, he’s managed to guide Chelsea to the League Cup final and has several talented youngsters at his disposal.

We’d like you to name every player Pochettino has used during his reign at Stamford Bridge. There are 33 to get and the score to beat from the Planet Football office is a healthy 29/33.

If this gives you a taste for more, how about trying to name every player used by Jose Mourinho in his first Chelsea season?

