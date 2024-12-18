Can you name every player Mohamed Salah has assisted for Liverpool?

Mohamed Salah has already cemented his status as a Liverpool legend, but can you name every team-mate he has provided an assist for during his time at Anfield?

Since arriving in 2017, Salah has won the lot and scored a bagload of goals in the process. Such feats of goalscoring brilliance mean his creativity is often overlooked, with 28 team-mates scoring from one of his assists.

We’d like you to name all of them and you have 15 minutes to do so. Your only clue is the number of their Liverpool goals which Salah is directly responsible for.

