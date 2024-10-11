Can you name every player nominated for the 2011 Ballon d’Or award?

Barcelona dominated the 2011 Ballon d’Or nominations after Pep Guardiola’s side won the Champions League in style – but can you name all 23 players up for the award that year?

Elsewhere, Manchester United won the Premier League and plenty of Uruguay’s Copa America-winning squad made an appearance on the nomination list too.

But can you name every player who got at least one vote that year? We’ve given you 15 minutes to try and have listed the club(s) each player represented in 2011 to help you out. The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 20/23.

Once you’ve given that a go, why not try and name the top three of every Ballon d’Or award of the 2000s? It’s a harder challenge than it sounds.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player nominated for the 2009 Ballon d’Or award?