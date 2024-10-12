Can you name every player nominated for the 2013 Ballon d’Or award?

Twenty-three players received votes for the Ballon d’Or award in 2013 – but how many of them can you name?

This was the year that Bayern Munich won the treble, beating Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley, while Manchester United won their most recent Premier League title.

Both Spanish giants were beaten in the Champions League semis, but players from Real Madrid and Barcelona picked up plenty of nominations for that year’s Ballon d’Or award.

Plenty going on then, and the majority of these players helped their countries qualify for the 2014 World Cup too, meaning that lots of star names added to their reputation during the calendar year.

You’ve got 10 minutes, with only the club(s) each player played for in that year as a clue to help. The score to beat from the office is a resounding 23/23.

