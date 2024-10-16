Can you name every player nominated for the 2016 Ballon d’Or award?

2016 was one of the most unpredictable years in recent football history & this was reflected in the Ballon d’Or shortlist from those 12 months.

This was the year that Atletico Madrid won La Liga, Portugal won the Euros and, most shockingly of all, Leicester won the Premier League.

All those unexpected events were reflected in the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d’Or, giving the award a more eclectic feel than we’d become accustomed to.

We’d like you to name all of the nominees. You’ve got 10 minutes, with only the club(s) each player played for that year as a clue to help. The score to beat from the office is an impressive 27/30.

