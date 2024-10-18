Can you name every player nominated for the 2018 Ballon d’Or award?

2018 was a wild year for football and the Ballon d’Or rankings most certainly reflected that, from the winner down to those who just about made the list.

England threatened to go all the way in the World Cup for the first time since 1966 in Gareth Southgate’s first major tournament in charge, seeing off Colombia on penalties and going all the way to the semi-final.

The Three Lions, led by Southgate in his historic waistcoat, met their match in Croatia, however, who knocked them out in the semi-final and were only denied what would’ve been an iconic World Cup win by a virtually flawless France side.

Real Madrid could only manage a third-place finish in La Liga behind Atletico Madrid and winners Barcelona, but went all the way in the Champions League to win the European trophy for a fourth time in five years.

They then waved goodbye to a certain Portuguese forward, who left to sign for Juventus to the surprise of just about everybody in world football.

All that and much more culminated in a rather wild 30-player shortlist for the coveted Ballon d’Or, which makes for a fascinating read looking back all these years on.

With that in mind, we’re asking you to name every player that was nominated that year. You’ve got 15 minutes to name them all, and we’ve given you the clubs each player played at in 2018 as a bit of help.

