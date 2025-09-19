Twenty-nine players received votes for the Ballon d’Or award in 2004 – but how many of them can you name?

A further 15 players were nominated but didn’t receive any votes, so we’re going to exclude those because we’re so kind.

You’ve got 15 minutes, with only the club(s) each player played for in that year as a clue to help. The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 24/29.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

